Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,153,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,178,000 after buying an additional 740,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,727,000 after acquiring an additional 242,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 48.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,836,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,371,000 after purchasing an additional 923,905 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.35, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $80,699,477.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,656.40. This trade represents a 96.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,320 shares of company stock valued at $225,613,354. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

