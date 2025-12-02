CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 266.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

