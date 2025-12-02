Choreo LLC Acquires 1,477 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

AWI stock opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

