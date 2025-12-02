19,375 Shares in Zevia PBC $ZVIA Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 66.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 372,665 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 99.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 761,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 380,693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 544,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 524,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 3.5%

ZVIA stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Zevia PBC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

