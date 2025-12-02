11,320 Shares in KeyCorp $KEY Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,182,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,194,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.23%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

