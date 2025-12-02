Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,179 VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $293.01 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $191.21 and a 1-year high of $306.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.22.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

