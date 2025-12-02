Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.