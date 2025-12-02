Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,301 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 296.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $314.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,645.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,630.35. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $948,312. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

