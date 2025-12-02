Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.