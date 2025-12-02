Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,637 iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF $XVV

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XVV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $459.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04.
About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF
The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.