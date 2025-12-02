Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 127,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

AGZ opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.29 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

