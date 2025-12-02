Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4,902.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $3,319,796.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,298.60. This represents a 21.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

