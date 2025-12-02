Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after buying an additional 3,507,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,928 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,138,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,455,000 after acquiring an additional 721,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,968,000 after purchasing an additional 605,161 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.50 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192 shares in the company, valued at $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

