Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 81,968 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 35.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 19.26%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LADR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ladder Capital

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Steiner sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $212,148.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,416.79. This represents a 41.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

