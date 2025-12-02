Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,429 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,749,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 214.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

