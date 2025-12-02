Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 228 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $281.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average is $284.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

