Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of ALSN opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $121.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.24%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

