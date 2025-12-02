Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $979,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

