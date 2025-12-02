Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $273,850.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,836.12. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $1,140,653. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

