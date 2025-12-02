Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Ralliant Stock Performance

RAL stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Articles

