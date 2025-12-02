Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $94,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $133.40 and a 1-year high of $359.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

