Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $693,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.88.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.1%

VEEV stock opened at $240.08 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.54 and a 52-week high of $310.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

