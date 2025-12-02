Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $540,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 134.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 291.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 910.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Anthony Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $87,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,757.16. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tighe sold 6,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $532,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,760.85. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:HHH opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $390.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

