Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 929 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,774,000 after buying an additional 526,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,259 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

