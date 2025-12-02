Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $103,000 in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 203.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 157.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.2%

DINO stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

