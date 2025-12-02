Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 604.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,936.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

