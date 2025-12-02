Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $232.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

View Our Latest Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.