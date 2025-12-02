Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5,822.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,420,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,536,000 after buying an additional 1,043,238 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,007,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 829,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 387,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

