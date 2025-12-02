2,120 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $154.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $161.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

