CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 $TJAN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJAN. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 175,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 by 1,010.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the second quarter worth $350,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 Company Profile

The Innovator 2 Yr to January 2027 (TJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

