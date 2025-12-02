CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,890 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

