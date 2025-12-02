Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in EPR Properties $EPR

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in EPR Properties by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 231.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 201.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 501.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 61.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,114.75. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,196,850. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPR opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Wall Street Zen cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

