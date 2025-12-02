Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.83 and traded as high as C$47.98. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$47.67, with a volume of 29,637,914 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 21.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.17, for a total transaction of C$903,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,553.33. This trade represents a 90.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$307,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 895,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,323,772. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,415,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

