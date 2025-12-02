Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.75. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 21,772 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.