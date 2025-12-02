Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.45. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 28,914 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.