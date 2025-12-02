Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.34 and traded as low as $29.65. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 79,117 shares changing hands.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 1.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $505.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
