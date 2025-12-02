Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2025

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.34 and traded as low as $29.65. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 79,117 shares changing hands.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $505.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.91%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

