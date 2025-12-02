Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 186,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 742,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

