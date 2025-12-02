Analyzing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) and Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) and Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and Bravo Multinational”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $1.07 million 6.63 -$28.54 million ($3.89) -0.35 Bravo Multinational N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -0.26

Profitability

Bravo Multinational has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lottery.com. Lottery.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bravo Multinational, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lottery.com and Bravo Multinational’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -2,270.88% -75.62% -35.26% Bravo Multinational N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lottery.com and Bravo Multinational, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 1 0 1 0 2.00 Bravo Multinational 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lottery.com currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,349.28%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Bravo Multinational.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bravo Multinational shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Bravo Multinational on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational, Inc. focuses on business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. It plans to offer solutions in the digital content landscape. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co. and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Bravo Multinational Incorporated is a subsidiary of Diversified Consulting, LLC.

