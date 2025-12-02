Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.1111.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $248,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,306.41. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 370,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,258,450. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $35,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SEI opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Get Free Report

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

