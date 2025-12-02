Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $98.00

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDS. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

PDS stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $825.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.57). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 739,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $22,637,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 452,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 236,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 245,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 122,974 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

