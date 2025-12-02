Analysts Set First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) PT at $29.50

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 530.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2,741.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.01 million for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

