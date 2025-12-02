Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

ASR opened at $302.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a twelve month low of $249.21 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($1.42). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 31.96%.The business had revenue of $478.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $8.1473 dividend. This represents a yield of 271.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 494.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

