Brokerages Set Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $33.70

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,764,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,681,000 after buying an additional 1,101,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,369,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,850 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,109,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,929,000 after acquiring an additional 291,864 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,912,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,617,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,110 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

