Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $81.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.3750.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0%

SYF stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after buying an additional 454,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.