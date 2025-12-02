Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Receives $212.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.2727.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,960.12. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dover by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Dover by 77.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 1,034.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.