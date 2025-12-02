Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Receives $54.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.4167.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

