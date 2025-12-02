Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $376.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.1053.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total value of $340,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,368,277.42. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,230 shares of company stock worth $5,186,732. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $309.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.