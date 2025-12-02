Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Financial Review

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baiya International Group and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baiya International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nextdoor 1 2 1 0 2.00

Nextdoor has a consensus target price of $2.21, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Baiya International Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baiya International Group $12.81 million 0.27 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Nextdoor $248.31 million 2.70 -$98.06 million ($0.24) -7.29

This table compares Baiya International Group and Nextdoor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baiya International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Baiya International Group and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baiya International Group N/A N/A N/A Nextdoor -36.95% -15.75% -13.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Baiya International Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baiya International Group

We, Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors. Gongwuyuan started to provide job matching services in 2017. In November 2019, Gongwuyuan began developing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SasS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. We have been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with our traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. Currently our business focuses on four (4) primary services: (i) job matching services; (ii) entrusted recruitment services; (iii) project outsourcing services; and (iv) labor dispatching services in the flexible employment market within China, primarily in the core manufacturing regions including the Pearl River Delta and Yangtze River Delta region. With respect to labor dispatching services, however, we are strategically reducing this service, considering the negative gross profit historically. Gongwuyuan plans to pursue its business growth by continuing to supplement its existing offline service model by introducing and integrating its Gongwuyuan Platform to provide better services in the flexible employment market throughout China. In addition, we plan to improve our services by continuing to develop and integrate digital technologies including crowdsourcing, big data and artificial intelligence to enhance the Gongwuyuan Platform. We believe these efforts will allow us to provide sufficient job matching and one-stop SaaS-enabled HR solutions to Customers, Employing Companies and workers in the flexible employment marketplace throughout China. Our principal executive offices are located in Tangxia, Dongguan, Guangdong, China.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

