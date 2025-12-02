Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $22.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.6875.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 62.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Adient by 991.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Adient by 544.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 91.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

