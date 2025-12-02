Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) PT at $27.42

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.4188.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of JHX opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.82. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 204,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

